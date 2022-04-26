Despite standout performances in several events, the Poynette track and field teams lost to both Columbus and Watertown Lutheran in dual meet scoring at a triangular hosted by Columbus on Tuesday, April 19.
“The standouts for the team were our long-distance runners and several of our field event athletes – many of them taking first or second place in their respective events,” said Erin Lowry, co-head coach of the Pumas. “We have the best weather of any meet to date, which allowed our athletes to perform at their highest peak. I look forward to what comes next as the season progresses. I am very proud of the athletes and our coaching staff with the hard work everyone puts in every day.”
For the Puma girls against Columbus, Poynette took first in the 3,200-meter relay with a time of 12:50.1.
Individual second-place finishers for the Poynette girls included: Olivia Regan, 1,600-meter run, 7:08.8; Piper Johnson, 800-meter run, 2:35.5; Leah Hutchinson, shot put, 28’11.5”; and Raschel Taylor, long jump, 12’7.25.”
Taking third individually for Poynette against Columbus were: Taylor, 100-meter hurdles, 19.5; Emma Yelk, 100-meter dash, 14.4 and long jump, 12’10.25”; Gracie Bergeman, discus, 66'; and Hutchinson, triple jump, 27’4.”
Three Poynette girls’ relay teams took second, including the 800-meter group (2:05.8); the 400-meter crew (58.6); and the 1,600-meter relay team (5:08.6).
Against Watertown Lutheran, Johnson placed first in the 800-meter run, crossing the finish line in 2:35.5. Second-place finishers include: Taylor, 100-meter hurdles, 19.5, and long jump,13’7.25”; Hutchinson, shot put, 28’11.5”; and Bergeman, discus, 66.’
Marlaina France took third in the 100-meter hurdles for Poynette in 21.4.
All four relay teams for Poynette placed second, including the 800-meter group (2:05.8; the 400-meter relay crew (58.6); the 1,600-meter relay team (5:08.6); and the 3,200-meter relay combination (12:50.1).
As for the Poynette boys, the Pumas had several first-place finishers against Columbus, including Hans Mueller, 110-meter high hurdles, 19.3, and 300-meter hurdles, 48.2; Tucker Johnson, 1600-meter run, 4:40.3; Trent Chadwick, 800-meter run, 2:07.3; Brock Chadwick, 200-meter dash, 24.9; Lucas Pickarts, high jump, 6'; and Carsten Small, pole vault, 9’.
Runners-up for the Pumas were: Austin Kruger, 400-meter run, 58.3; Tucker Johnson, 800-meter run, 2:07.9; Brady Wentz, 3200-meter run, 11:23.1; Clayton Nehls, discus, 106'; and Brock Chadwick, triple jump, 38’3”.
Coming in third were: Adam Rogge, 110-meter high hurdles, 21.3, and 300-meter hurdles, 51.5; Hunter Borgen, shot put, 41’6.5”; Avery O'Dea, long jump, 18’; Hans Mueller, triple jump, 34’10.25”; and James Amacher, pole vault, 8’.
Three Poynette boys’ relay teams placed first against Columbus, including the 800-meter group (1:39.3); the 1,600-meter crew (3:50.2; and the 3,200-meter team (9:10.9). The 400-meter relay team took second in 47.1.
Against Watertown Lutheran, Poynette’s first-place boys’ athletes included: Tucker Johnson, 1600-meter run, 4:40.3; Trent Chadwick, 800-meter run, 2:07.3; Hunter Borgen placed 1st in the Shot Put distance of 41’6.5”; Lucas Pickarts, high jump, 6’; and Carsten Small, pole vault, 9’.
Second-place finishers for the Pumas were: Jimmy Heath, 100-meter dash, 11.9; Tucker Johnson, 800-meter run, 2:07.9; Brady Wentz, 3,200-meter run, 11:23.1; Clayton Nehls, discus, 106’; Avery O'Dea, long jump, 18’; and James Amacher, pole vault, 8’.
Those Pumas who placed third against Watertown Lutheran included: Hans Mueller, 110-meter high hurdles, 19.3, and the 300-meter hurdles, 48.2; Brock Chadwick, 200-meter dash, 24.9, and the triple jump, 38’3”; Reggie Buss, shot put, 40’2”; and Cornelio Gray, pole vault, 7’6”.
The boys’ 3,200-meter relay team took first against Watertown Lutheran, running a time of 9:10.9. Meanwhile, the Pumas’ 800-meter (1:39.3), 400-meter (47.1), and 1,600-meter (3:50.2) relay teams all placed second.
The Pumas were slated to compete at a triangular hosted by Lodi on Tuesday, April 26, before heading to Pardeeville on Friday, April 29, for an invitational.