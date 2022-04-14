There’s no shame in taking second to the defending state champions.
On Tuesday, April 5, the Poynette boys’ track and field team finished as runner-up to rival Lodi at the Johnson Creek Mini Invite to open the 2022 season.
“Our Poynette Pumas did an outstanding job in their first meet of the season at an invitational,” said Erin Lowry, co-head coach of the Pumas. “Everyone performed their best and their hard work paid off.”
The Poynette boys totaled 153 points, with strong performances in the relay events.
“While impressive the boys did an outstanding job in many events placing first in the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:41.15, first in the 400-meter relay with a time of 48.15 seconds, and first in the 3200-meter relay with a time of 9:07.33,” said Lowry.
Individually, Trent Chadwick was a standout for Poynette, winning the 1,600-meter run in 4:59.40, with teammate Tanis Crawford taking third in 5:20.86. Poynette swept the first three spots in the 3,200-meter run, with Tucker Johnson topping the field in 10:22.04, Austin Kruger placing second in 11:26.58, and Brady Wentz taking third in 11:39.14.
In the 800-meter run, Chadwick finished second, with a time of 2:12.90 and Trent Sickenberger right on his heels, taking third in 2:15.90.
Two Pumas starred in the field events, as Reggie Buss took first in the discus with a throw of 86-7.5. Also, Luca Pickarts won the high jump, soaring over 5-8.
Meanwhile, the Puma girls ended up fifth with 78 points, finishing first the 3,200-meter relay in 12:48.45, taking third in both the 400 relay and the 1,600-meter relay in 1:00.30 and 5:06.50, respectively.
“The Puma girls put up a valiant attempt as they all worked extremely hard against some very difficult teams,” said Lowry.
Piper Johnson was impressive, crossing the finish line first in the 800-meter run, with a time of 2:39.77. In the high jump, Maddie Lee took first, clearing 3-10.
“Other standouts were Raschel Taylor, who placed third in the 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles with a time of 19.70 and 1:06.38, respectively,” said Lowry. “Felicia Ritzke placed second in the 1600-meter run with a time of 6:18.96.”
Waterloo Quad
Poynette took part in its first conference meet of the season.
“Our Puma boys and girls had an outstanding night,” said Lowry. “While they did not place first against Lakeside Lutheran they pushed their way through the pain and wind to put up some impressive times, distances, and heights.”
For the boys, various individuals turned in strong performances, with Buss placing second in the 110 hurdles in 19.85 and Adam Rogge taking third in the event, running a time of 22.03. In the 100-meter dash, Hunter Borgens raced to third in 11.59, while Hans Mueller placed third in the 300-meter hurdles in 50.20.
Chadwick again did well in the 800-meter run, taking second in 2:09.42. Johnson was a winner for Poynette, placing first in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:23.00, while Buss placed third in the shot put with a distance of 40-3.
Other top Poynette boys’ performers included: Clayton Nehls, third in the discus, 97-11; Avery O'Dea, third in long jump, 16-8; Lucas Pickarts, second in the high jump, 5-10; Brock Chadwick, first in triple jump, 37-11; Hans Mueller, third in th triple jump, 33-3.5"; and Carsten Small third in the pole vault, 8-6.
“The boys put up some great times in the relays, but they were not able to out run Lakeside Lutheran,” said Lowry. “Unfortunately, they placed second in all relays.”
For the Poynette girls, Rashel Taylor placed second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 22.09, while Piper Johnson and Felicia Ritzke placed first and second in the 1600-meter with times of 6:06.10 and 6:19.58, respectively.
Johnson and Ritzek were also a potent combination in the 800-meter run, taking first and third, respectively. Johnson ran a 2:38.59, as Ritzke finished in 2:54.90.
Field event standouts for Poynette included Leah Hutchinson, who placed third in the shot put with a throw of 28-8. Gracie Bergeman finished first in the discus with a toss of 77-6.
Long jumper Rachel Yelk placed third, leaping 12-9.25, and Hutchinson placed second in the triple jump with a distance of 26-3.5.
Like the Poynette boys, the Puma girls posted good times in the relays, but they took second to Lakeside Lutheran relay team.s
“We had a lot of PRs achieved last night at all levels, so while there are not a lot of first-place finishes, the coaching staff is extremely proud of the work and dedication of all the athletes and the amount of work they are putting in to achieve their goals,” said Lowry. “Now that the season is under way, we will continue to march forward and push ourselves to the limits and beyond as a team to overcome any obstacles that come our way.”