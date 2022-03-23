Kevin Frehner has a new coaching partner.
Erin Lowry comes to Poynette after spending 10 years as head track and field coach for La Sierra Academy in Riverside, California. The two will serve as co-head coaches for a Pumas’ program that wants to be in peak form at season’s end.
“Our goal for the track season is to have kids performing their best at our championship meets in May [and] June,” said Frehner, now in his fourth year as head coach, having spent more than 20 years on the Pumas’ staff.
A year ago, the Poynette girls finished sixth in the Capitol North Conference, while the boys ended up eighth. Only two letter winners – Matthew Barz and Tyler Milewski – have departed from last year’s boys’ team, while the girls lost Jessica Bruchs, Katelyn Chadwick, Megan Reddeman and Nina Weichman.
With 10 letter winners returning on both the boys’ and girls’ side, Poynette is hoping to improve its standing among conference teams.
“Our girls’ team has depth and numbers we have not had in a while with close to 20 girls out for track,” said Frehner. “This will allow us to fill events with multiple kids in ways we have not been able to do for quite some time. We did lose three very talented girls, two of which were state medalists last season. We don’t expect to replace those ladies (Megan Reddeman, Katelyn Chadwick, Jessica Bruchs) but hope our depth will allow us to be competitive on the track and in the field.”
Among the letter winners back for the Puma girls are Gracie Bergeman, Ava Brickson, Haley Freimuth, Leah Hutchinson, Maddie Lee, Kennedy Pafford, Olivia Radewan, Olivia Ripp, Felicia Ritzke and Rachel Yelk.
Poynette has high hopes for Yelk, a senior who competes in the sprints and the jumps, as well as freshman distance runner Piper Johnson and junior Haley Friemuth, who specializes in throwing events.
Frehner said the Puma boys return all their major point producers from last season.
“We are strongest in the distance events, returning all four boys who qualified for state in the 4x800m relay last spring,” said Frehner. “We also have added depth from the successful cross country team in the fall. We return our entire sprint crew from last season along with some additions that will help. We plan that a year’s worth of growth and experience will greatly improve those events.”
Returning letter winners for the Puma boys include James Amacher; Ashton Bauenhuber; Reggie Buss; Brock Chadwick; Trent Chadwick; Jimmy Heath; Austin Kruger; Hans Mueller; Avery O’Dea; and Trent Sickenberger.
The distance crew receives a boost from senior Tucker Johnson, as he teams with Sickenberger, Trent Chadwick, and Kruger to form a formidable combination. Johnson took seventh individually at the WIAA Division 3 State Cross Country Meet last fall.
Meanwhile, Jimmy Heath and Brock Chadwick will lead Poynette’s sprinters and jumpers.
Two teams are expected to fight it out for Capitol North Conference supremacy this season, according to Frehner.
“On both the boys’ and girls’ side, Lodi and Lakeside Lutheran are the perennial powers in the Capitol North,” said Frehner. “Lodi is the defending state champion on the boys’ side. There are a number of teams from the Capitol South that will be competitive at the conference meet that combines both sections of the Capitol Conference.”
Poynette’s programs could take a big leap in the conference this year.