Temperatures soared into the 90s, as the Poynette track and field team hosted the Pauquette Invitational on Thursday, May 12.
Nevertheless, the Pumas turned in some strong performances, with the girls taking third as a team and the boys finishing second.
‘The girls placed very well despite the extreme heat,” said Erin Lowry, co-head coach of the Pumas. “There were a few heat-related illnesses that occurred throughout the event, but we all managed to pull through and make it a meet to remember.”
With the Puma girls totaling 119 points, the Poynette boys made it close.
“The boys also did a fabulous job as usual,” said Lowry. “They were outscored by only 23 points. They placed second with a total of 153 points. While it was extremely hot the boys seemed to shine throughout the meet.”
Individually, Hans Mueller was in fine form, winning the 110-meter high hurdles in 18.45 and the 300-meter hurdles in 45.86, while Tucker Johnson took first in the 1,600-meter run (4:38.52) and the 3,200-meter run (11:12.34).
Also placing first was the 1,600-meter relay group of Trent Sickenberger, Austin Kruger, Levi Mueller and Reggie Buss, as they finished with a time of 3:44.84. Sickenberger also placed third in the 800-meter run in 2:12.93, as Avery O’Dea finished third in the 200-meter dash in 24.77 and second in the long jump (19’2.5”).
In the shot put, Poynette swept the top three spots, as Buss (39’2”) took first Hunter, Borgens (37’10.5”) was second and teammate Clayton Nehls (37’10”) placed third.
Lucas Pickarts finished as the runner-up in the high jump (5’10”), while Brock Chadwick ended up third in the triple jump (39’7”).
Chadwick, O’Dea, Borgens and Buss teamed up to take third in the 800-meter relay in 1:38.72, as the 400-meter relay group of Chadwick, O’Dea, Jimmy Heath and Borgens were second in 45.97.
The girls were led by Piper Johnson, who won the 1,600-meter run in 5:57.75 and the 800-meter run in 2:37.30. Poynette runners Felicia Ritzke (14:36.51) and Olivia Regan (17:14.81) placed first and second, respectively, in the 3,200-meter run, as Emma (30.33) and Rachel Yelk (30.56) finished second and third, respectively, in the 200-meter dash.
Leah Hutchinson placed third in the shot put (28’8”), while the 3,200-meter (13:25.49) and 800-meter (2:02.59) relay teams took second. The 3,200 group included Ritzke, Maddie Lee, Olivia Regan and Raelun Pafford, with the 800 crew comprising Rachel Yelk, Olivia Radewan, Hutchinson and Emily Walz.
Poynette’s 400-meter relay team of Rachel Yelk, Radewan. Olivia Ripp and Emma Yelk finished third in 56.96.
“Again, all these athletes performed to their highest level,” said Lowry. “We are looking forward to seeing them in the up and coming Capitol Conference Championships and JV Meet and then moving on to the WIAA sectionals. It has been a season of ups and downs with this team, as well as some of the coldest weather to the hottest day ever recorded in May for a track and field season. We have weathered all of it to get where we are at today. I look forward to continuing to help these athletes improve and gain strength as the season comes to an end. We also look forward to the new season next year as you never know the wonderful surprises that it can bring.”
The conference meet was scheduled to take place Tuesday, May 17, at Lodi, with regionals taking place in Viroqua on Monday, May 23, and sectionals in Prairie du Chien on Thursday, May 26.