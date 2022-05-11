Facing Lake Mills in a dual meet at home on Monday, May 9, the Poynette track and field team turned in impressive performances.
The Puma boys won their portion of the event, outscoring the L-Cats 81-60, breaking various school records along the way.
Tucker Johnson was a double winner, placing first in the 1600-meter run (4:36.45) and in the 800-meter run (2:08.70)
Other individual winners for the Puma boys included: Reggie Buss, shot put, 39’; Tanis Crawford, 3200-meter run, 11:35.23; Lucas Pickarts, high jump, 6’2”; and Carsten Small, pole vault, 9.'
Poynette also took first in three boys’ relays. Among them were the 400-meter (48.46), the 1,600-meter (3:44.33), and the 800-meter (1:40.46) relay teams. The 1,600-meter relay group included Brock Chadwick, Trent Sickenberger, Austin Kruger and Tucker Johnson, while the 800-meter relay crew consisted of Chadwick, Avery O'Dea, Buss and Hans Mueller.
As for the Poynette girls, Pumas Head Coach Erin Lowry said, “The girls did exceptional well. We finally had a full team and most everyone was healthy and ready to run.”
Poynette finished second in a close battle, losing 60-49.
Among those placing first for Poynette were: Marlaina France, 100-meter hurdles, 22.02; Piper Johnson, 3,200-meter run, 13:07.47; Emily Walz, long jump, 12’9.5”; and Leah Hutchinson, triple jump, 27’6.5.”
The 800-meter (2:04.56) and 400-meter (56.53) relay teams also took first. The 800 group included Rachel Yelk, Olivia Radewan, Leah Hutchinson and Emily Walz, while the 400 crew comprised Rachel Yelk, Radewan, Olivia Ripp and Emma Yelk.
“All the athletes did an incredible job at working hard and pushing themselves farther than they ever have,” said Lowery. “This was also the first meet that they could utilize their full potential – particularly the sprinters and field athletes – because it was finally warm and the weather worked in our favor for most of the day, much better conditions than when we postponed this meet from last Tuesday.”
Pirate Invite
On Thursday, May 5, the Pumas traveled to Waterloo, as the girls placed seventh with 44 points and the boys were fourth with 107.
Regarding the girls’ portion of the meet, Lowry said, “They had a very small showing, but they worked very hard and accomplished a lot.”
The Pumas’ 3,200-meter relay group (12:14.12) of Raelyn Pafford, Piper Johnson, Ava Brickson and Maddie Lee took first, while Pafford placed second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:55.12 and Raschel Taylor finished third in the long jump, going 13’6.75.”
As for the boys, Lowry said, “They won many events and placed very well.”
Chadwick won the triple jump with a 37’11.75” leap, while the 800-meter relay group of Chadwick, O’Dea, Buss and Mueller took first in 1:38.78.
Hans Mueller placed second in the 110-meter high hurdles, finishing in 18.62, while Crawford was runner-up in the 1,600-meter run in 5:01.27 and Mueller was second in the 300-meter hurdles (47.75). Crawford was third in the 800-meter run in 2:22.63, while Lucas Pickarts placed second in the high jump with a height of 6 feet even.
In the relays, the 400-meter team took second, with Chadwick, Pickarts, O’Dea and Jimmy Heath running a time of 47.38, while the 1,600-meter relay team of Trent Chadwick, Austin Kruger, Trent Sickenberger and Tucker Johnson finished in second in 3:39.28.
Tider Invite
Poynette had five athletes participate in the Tider Invitational on Friday, May 6.
“They put up a great showing in a very strong field of long-distance competitors,” said Lowry. Among the individual athletes that gained a personal record (PR) were: Piper Johnson, seventh, 800-meter run, 2:33.38; Sickenberger, 14th, 800-meter run, 2:15.63; Tucker Johnson, second, 3200-meter run, 10:01.43; Trent Chadwick, third, 3200-meter run, 10:06.44; Austin Kruger, ninth, 3200-meter run, 10:58.44.
The Pumas boys’ 3,200-meter relay team placed first with a time of 8:33.54. That group included Austin Kruger, Sickenberger, Trent Chadwick, and Tucker Johnson.