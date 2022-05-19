Points were hard to come by.
That was a problem for the Poynette track and field teams at the Capitol Conference meet.
“Everyone that competed worked extremely hard,” said Erin Lowery, co-head coach of the Pumas. “They put their best foot forward to accomplish many difficult feats. We are very proud of the athletes, and their many accomplishments throughout the season. We are looking forward to what our junior varsity team will be able to accomplish on Friday. We are also looking forward to regionals on Monday.”
The Poynette girls tied for eighth place, totaling 22 points, while the Puma boys ended up seventh with 45.
Piper Johnson paced the Puma girls, finishing second in the 1,600-meter run in a time of 5:33.27. It was enough to give her first-team, all-conference honors in the event. She also placed seventh in the 800-meter run, crossing the finish line in 2:34.86.
Taking fifth in the 3,200-meter run, Felicia Ritzke finished in 12:57.22, a personal record (PR) for her. Also, Leah Hutchinson ended up seventh in the shot put with a throw of 32’5.5” – also a PR.
In the relays, the 800-meter group of Hutchinson, Rachel Yelk, Olivia Radewan and Emily Walz took fifth in 2:01.88, while the 400-meter crew of Emma and Rachel Yelk, Radewan and Olivia Ripp ran a time of 58.04 to finish seventh. Piper Johnson, Raelyn and Kennedy Pafford, and Marlaina France placed ninth in the 1,600-meter relay in 5:07.11.
Lowery also said, “For the first time this season the boys really struggled hard to put up the numbers they are used to. They also left everything they had on the track and in the field.”
Poynette’s depth helped the boys’ team, with Tucker Johnson leading the way by taking second in the 1,600-meter run in 4:36.67 and fourth in the 3,200-meter run in 10:12.75, as Trent Chadwick placed fifth in the latter, finishing in 10:27.82.
Hans Mueller shined in the hurdles, taking fifth in the 110-meter high hurdles (17.90, a PR) and seventh in the 300-meter hurdles (46.56).
In the field events, Brock Chadwick was fifth in the triple jump (38’9”), Clayton Nehls placed ninth in the discus (109’7”) and Lucas Pickarts took seventh in the high jump (5’10”). Meanwhile, Cornelio Gray and Carsten Small tied for 10th place in the pole vault with an 8’6” height.
The top performance in the relays came from the boys’ 3,200-meter relay group of Trent Chadwick, Austin Kruger, Tanis Crawford and Trent Sickenberger, who took third in 8:39.71. The 400-meter (Brock Chadwick, Avery O’Dea, Jimmy Heath and Hunter Borgens) and 800-meter (Brock Chadwick, O’Dea, Borgens and Mueller) relay teams both placed fifth in 46.08 and 1:37.36, respectively.
The boys’ 1,600-meter relay crew of Sickenberger, Kruger, Levi Mueller and Brock Chadwick ended up seventh in 3:48.70.
“Again, we are so proud of all out athletes and the hard work they have put in this season,” said Lowery.