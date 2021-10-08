Up 2-1, the Poynette High School volleyball team ran out of steam Tuesday, Oct. 5, in a 19-25. 25-21, 25-21, 14-25, 6-15 loss to Columbus.
The Pumas fell to 4-12 overall and 0-8 in Capitol North Conference play.
Brooke Steinhorst keyed Poynett’s attack, dishing out 21 assists, as Hadley Walter and Leah Hutchinson combined to slam 22 kills.
Hutchinson and Aubrey Chalgren each had a block, while Walters served up three aces.
In digs, Olivia Radewan led the way with 18, as Steinhorst collected 17 of them.
Poynette takes to the court again on Thursday, Oct. 12, at Lakeside Lutheran.