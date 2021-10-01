Lakeside Lutheran and Watertown Luther Prep made it a difficult week for the Poynette High School volleyball team.
The Pumas took Luther Prep to the limit in the first set on Tuesday, Sept. 28, before falling 23-25. Poynette dropped the next two 16-25 and 14-25 in a 3-0 Capitol North Conference defeat.
Olivia Radewan and Hadley Walters combined for 34 digs in the loss, while Brooke Steinhorst doled out 19 assists, as Walters also led the way in kills with 10.
Leah Hutchinson and Rachell Yelk had seven kills apiece, while Yelk, Hutchinson and Kassidy McCaffery each had an ace.
Lakeside Lutheran also scored a 3-0 victory over Poynette on Thursday, Sept. 30, winning by a count of 25-20, 25-16, 25-17.
Radewan paced the Pumas in digs with 13, as Steinhorst chipped in with 11 and passed for 11 assists. Yelk blasted eight kills and four aces, while Walters slammed five kills. Hutchinson recorded four blocks.
Poynette falls to 4-10 overall and 0-7 in league play. After traveling to Columbus on Tuesday, Oct. 5, the Pumas get another shot at Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday, Oct. 12 on the road and play at Lodi on Thursday, Oct. 14.