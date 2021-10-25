The postseason got off to a rousing start for the Poynette High School volleyball team.
Two days after winning their WIAA regional opener, the Pumas’ season came to a close with a loss to Waterloo.
On Tuesday, Oct. 19, Poynette traveled to Horicon and emerged with a thrilling 3-2 victory.
The Pumas fell behind 2-1, after taking the first set 25-14. Poynette lost the next two 17-25, 24-26, before recovering to win out 25-11 and 15-13.
Kill leaders for the Pumas included Rachel Yelk, who had a team-high 17. Hadley Walters finished with 15 kills, as Leah Hutchinson chipped in with 11 and five blocks.
Emma Romack and Brooke Steinhorst greased the wheels for Poynette’s passing game, totaling 25 and 24 assists, respectively. Steinhorst also paced the Pumas in digs with 21, while Hutchinson served up six aces.
Next up was Waterloo, as the Pumas fell 3-0 by scores of 19-25, 14-25, 13-25.
Walters led the team in kills with nine, as Hutchinson and Yelk each had six.
Steinhorst and Romack finished with 10 assists apiece, while Olivia Radewan and Steinhorst each collected nine digs.
Steinhorst also had two blocks, as did Aubrey Chalgren.
Poynette finishes the 2021 campaign 14-20 overall and 1-9 in conference play.