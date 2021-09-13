What a run it was for the Poynette High School volleyball team Saturday’s Dodgeland Invite.
The Pumas made it all the way to the championship match, falling 2-1 to Laconia.
After losing a pair of dual meets to Columbus and Watertown Luther Prep, the performance at Dodgeland should be a confidence builder for the Pumas.
Poynette opened pool play at Dodgeland with a 2-1 loss to Laconia, as the Pumas dropped a tight 31-29, 20-25, 14-16 decision, despite 10 kills apiece from Rachel Yelk and Hadley Walters, 28 assists from Emma Romack and a combined 29 digs from Walters and Yelk.
Kassidy McCaffery contributed four aces to the effort.
A 2-0 win over Rio turned the day around for Poynette, as Walters finished with 11 digs, Romack had nine assists, Walters served up five aces an Aubrey Chalgren slammed five kills in a 25-7, 25-22 victory.
Against host Dodgeland, Poynette scored a 2-0 win, taking the match 25-18, 25-13. Yelk led the way with nine kills and two blocks, while McCaffery delivered three aces, Romack dished out 14 assists and Olivia Radewan totaled 12 digs.
After finishing first in pool play, the Pumas drew Manawa in the next round, battling to a 23-25, 25-18, 15-13 win, with Yelk compiling a team-high three aces and 13 kills. Walters finished with 11 kills, as Romack collected 26 assists and 11 digs. Radewan led the team in digs with 14.
The championship match was close throughout, as Poynette lost 25-20, 28-30, 10-15. Yelk and McCaffery each drilled three aces, while Yelk paced the Pumas in kills with 12. Leah Hutchinson chipped in with six kills and two blocks, as Romack doled out 17 assists and Radewon and Walters had 16 digs apiece.
On Thursday, Poynette hosted Columbus and narrowly lost, 22-25, 20-25, 18-25.
Yelk and Hutchinson combined for 22 kills, while Romack added 16 assists, Walter and Brooke Steinhorst had a block apiece, and Radewan finished with two aces and 14 digs.
Poynette started strong against Watertown Luther Prep on Tuesday, Sept. 7, winning the first set 25-21. Luther Prep swept the next three by scores of 25-16, 25-20 and 25-17.
Yelk finished the match with a team-high 13 kills, with Walters contributing 10.
Hutchinson put up wall and racked up six blocks, as Romack delivered 18 assists and Radewan had 22 digs.
The season continues for Poynette as the Pumas host rival Lodi on Thursday, after a Tuesday, Sept. 14 match against Lakeside Lutheran. They travel to Lake Mills on Tuesday, Sept. 21.