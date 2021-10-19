Revenge was sweet for the Poynette High School volleyball team, as the Pumas defeated rival Lodi on Thursday, Oct. 14, 3-0.
Poynette dropped a tight 3-2 decision to the Blue Devils earlier in the season. This time around, the Pumas rallied from a big deficit in the second set and finished off Lodi 25-16, 25-23, 25-22, following a 3-0 loss to Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
In beating Lodi, Hadley Walters finished with 10 kills, as Rachel Yelk added seven and Leah Hutchinson finished with six.
Brooke Steinhorst dished out 14 assists, while Yelk totaled a team-high 11 digs and Olivia Radewan finished with seven. Meanwhile, Aubrey Chalgren led the way with two blocks, as Yelk slammed five aces and Hutchinson served up two of them.
Lakeside Lutheran was a tougher test, as the Warriors came away with a 22-25, 12-25, 15-25 victory over the Pumas.
Hutchinson, Walters and Yelk delivered four kills apiece, as Yelk had two blocks. Steinhorst doled out 14 assists, as Radewan collected 10 digs.
The split left Poynette with a 5-16 overall record, as well as a 1-9 in Capitol North Conference play.
The Pumas were slated to begin WIAA regionals at Horicon on Tuesday, Oct. 19.