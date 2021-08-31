Winning four matches and dropping two, the Poynette High School volleyball team took third place at Saturday’s Belleville Invitational.
The Pumas defeated Madison West (25-21), Princeton/Green Lake (25-10, 25-12), Fennimore (25-12, 25-22) and Dodgeville (25-17, 25-22) by 2-0 scores, but fell to Oregon 21-25, 24-26 and host Belleville 15-25, 22-25.
On Friday, Poynette hosted its own quadrangular, going 2-1 for the event. After dropping the first set to Montello 20-25, the Pumas bounced back to win the next two 25-14, 15-7. Poynette then lost to Westfield 27-29, 17-25, but defeated Johnson Creek 2-1 — falling 15-25 in the first set before rebounding to take the next two 26-24, 15-13.
In the other two matches, Montello lost to Westfield 1-2 (25-20, 23-25, 11-15) and Johnson Creek downed Westfield 2-0 (25-20, 25-19).