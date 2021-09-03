They started out on fire in every set but couldn’t finish off Lake Mills.
In a hard-fought Capitol North Conference battle, the Poynette High School volleyball team fell to the L-Cats 3-0 on Thursday at home. It was close all the way.
“The girls played great against a very good Lake Mills team,” said Pumas head coach Janeen Hutchinson. “The girls came out swinging and jumped into the lead in all three games, but we just couldn’t hold them off. Fun game.”
It was the conference opener for the Pumas, now 0-1 in conference play, as the L-Cats rolled to a 25-21, 25-19, 25-17 sweep, despite five kills apiece from Leah Hutchinson and Rachel Yelk, who also had two blocks.
Brooke Steinhorst paced Poynette in assists, with six, and aces, with four. Olivia Radewan turned in a team-high 19 digs.
The Pumas were scheduled to play Tuesday at Watertown Luther Prep, before hosting Columbus on Thursday and taking part in an invitational at Dodgeland High School in Juneau.