The rivalry still burns hot.
In a hard-fought match, the Poynette High School volleyball team dropped a five-setter to Lodi on Thursday, Sept. 23, at home two days after getting swept by Lake Mills.
Poynette started off strong against the Blue Devils, winning the first frame 25-21. After losing the next two sets by scores of 22-25, and 19-25, the Pumas bounced back to take the fourth set 26-24.
However, Poynette couldn’t sustain the momentum and fell 5-15 in the decisive set.
Hadley Walters collected a team-high 19 kills in the loss for the Pumas, while Rachel Yelk chipped in with 13 and Leah Hutchinson had 10, to go with three blocks.
Aubry Chalgren finished with three blocks, as well, as Emma Romack racked up 41 assists and tied for the team lead in digs with 20.
Olivia Radewan also had 20 digs, as well as three aces.
On Tuesday, Sept. 21, Poynette gave Lake Mills a scare in the first set, before falling 22-25.
Lake Mills rolled the rest of the way, winning 16-25 and 15-25 en route to a 3-0 win.
Yelk and Hutchinson had seven kills apiece, as Hutchinson added two blocks. Romack dished out 22 assists, Waltrs and Yelk each slammed three aces and Kassidy McCaffery led the way with nine digs. Radewan finished with seven digs.
The Pumas host Lakeside Lutheran on Thursday, Sept. 30, before heading to Columbus for a dual on the road on Tuesday, Oct. 5.