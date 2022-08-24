Jesse Atkins has a new role with the Poynette volleyball program.
For the last two seasons, Atkins has coached the Puma junior varsity team and served as the varsity assistant. Now, Atkins is in charge, and he’s looking to turn around a team that finished last in the Capitol North Conference in 2021.
Atkins sees a lot of potential in the Pumas’ youth movement.
“We lost a lot of talented senior players at the conclusion of last season,” said Atkins. “This year, however, we will have a few returning (and much improved) players, along with plenty of new athletes. Having coached many of these new athletes in JV, I am confident the transition to varsity will be seamless. I have never experienced a group of girls so passionate about the game of volleyball, and I am certain this love of the game will translate into our season.”
The Pumas return four letter winners and starters from last year’s squad. Poynette finished the 2021 campaign with a 14-20 overall record, along with a 1-9 mark in conference play.
“Despite finishing last in the conference last season by winning one conference game, I anticipate an improvement this season,” said Atkins. “To accomplish this, our girls are going to need to trust their fundamentals and limit the influence of the mental aspect of the game of volleyball. There are leaders emerging on the team already, and they will certainly help lessen the impact of lost points and sets.”
Brooke Steinhorst is one of them, and she’ll be counted on to make the Pumas’ offensive system run efficiently and effectively.
“This year, we will be running a 5-1 with our talented senior setter, Brooke Steinhorst,” said Atkins. “We have many new players joining varsity this year, and they will be involved heavily in our hitting. Though we lack experience up front, they will be led by two returning standouts – sophomore Kassidy McCaffery and senior Hadley Walters – who lead by example.”
Determination will be needed on the defensive end.
“Likely, we will run a hybrid defense for the majority of this upcoming year,” said Atkins. “We are scrappy and athletic and will use this to our advantage with this defensive scheme. An area of growth we are focusing on is blocking, as we lack height in the front row. Despite this, the athletic abilities of our girls will attempt to counter this. Additionally, two of our best passers from last year, Kassidy McCaffery and Hadley Walters, are returning this season and will make an immediate impact with their ball control, hustle, leadership, and overall athleticism.”
Trying to tread water in the Capitol North Conference is no easy task. Poynette hopes to make some strides in league play this year.
“Our conference is full of a lot of talented players and knowledgeable coaches,” said Atkins. “The Capitol North Conference is a powerhouse in this area, and we will be competing with some really strong teams. Regardless, being in such a difficult conference always makes us elevate our own game, and we will push each team to their limit every set. I anticipate a repeat from Lake Mills this upcoming season, though I would keep an eye on Columbus to turn a lot of heads and make a push for runner-up this year.”
Poynette does have some up-and-coming players to brighten the team’s outlook for the future.
“Kassidy McCaffery is going to be a mainstay in our program for years to come,” said Atkins. “As only a freshman on varsity last year, she returns with an improved skill set and a hunger to play harder this season. She will be taking on more of a leadership role this season, and I am excited to see her grow in this position.”
Atkins sees a Poynette team with both strengths and weaknesses.
“We are a fundamentally-sound team which serve-receives well,” said Atkins. “I expect a lot of hustle and commitment to not let balls drop and this will be exemplified every set. Additionally, I anticipate our bench to be incredibly supportive and vocal, so expect to hear a lot of praise and positive attitudes emanating from the sidelines. Volleyball is always a work in progress, and we are no different. Again, an area of growth for our team this year will be blocking.”
The Pumas expect to scratch and claw for everything they get.
“The girls on this team are committed athletes who want to be playing this sport and will leave everything out on the court,” said Atkins. “Their love of the game shows in practices, will show in games, and will show in the postseason. I cannot teach our athletes to love the game or to have this type of grit, as I can only lead by example. Luckily, this vital intangible is already present with this year’s team, and I cannot wait for other teams to see our commitment.”