Rallying to win

The Poynette volleyball team celebrates after rallying to win the second set of the Pumas’ 3-0 victory over Lodi on Thursday.

 Peter Lindblad

Jesse Atkins has a new role with the Poynette volleyball program.

For the last two seasons, Atkins has coached the Puma junior varsity team and served as the varsity assistant. Now, Atkins is in charge, and he’s looking to turn around a team that finished last in the Capitol North Conference in 2021.