Volleyball: Poynette falls to Luther Prep 3-0
Sep 9, 2022
It was a sweep for Watertown Luther Prep in Thursday's volleyball match against Poynette.The Pumas dropped the home contest by scores of 25-10, 25-13, 25-13, despite five kills from Hadley Walters.Kassidy McCaffery and Addi Mackey collected six digs apiece for Poynette, while Brooke Steinhorst dished out eight assists, to go with an ace. Mackey and Olivia Walstad also had aces for the Pumas.