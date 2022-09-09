New Poynette volleyball coach talks to players
New Poynette volleyball coach Jesse Atkins talks to Holly Lowenberg during the Pumas’ match on Thursday at home against rival Lodi.

 By Peter Lindblad/plindblad@hngnews.com

It was a sweep for Watertown Luther Prep in Thursday’s volleyball match against Poynette.

The Pumas dropped the home contest by scores of 25-10, 25-13, 25-13, despite five kills from Hadley Walters.