They kept bouncing back from adversity.
At its own season-opening quadrangular on Thursday, Aug. 25, the Poynette volleyball team went 3-0, rallying to down Westfield and Johnson Creek, while sweeping Montello.
They kept bouncing back from adversity.
At its own season-opening quadrangular on Thursday, Aug. 25, the Poynette volleyball team went 3-0, rallying to down Westfield and Johnson Creek, while sweeping Montello.
“It was a phenomenal first night of volleyball for the girls,” said Pumas Head Coach Jesse Atkins. “Despite losing the first set against both Westfield and Johnson Creek, our girls showed incredible grit and fought back to win the matches. We showed some great poise and commitment throughout a great night of volleyball.”
In Game 1, Poynette defeated Montello 25-15, 25-21 and then came back to beat Westfield 21-25, 25-16, 16-16. The Pumas finished the night by downing Johnson Creek 21-25, 25-19, 15-6.
Two days later, Poynette placed fifth out of eight teams at the Belleville Tournament.
The Pumas lost their first two matches, falling to Fennimore 25-12, 25-17 and Dodgeville 25-19, 25-11. They recovered to win their next three, edging Madison La Follette 25-20, 25-21, Belleville 23-25, 26-24, 15-11 and Princeton/Green Lake 25-18, 20-25, 15-9.
“Despite having consecutive tough losses in our first two matches of the day, our girls responded by beating Madison La Follette and securing a spot in the consolation bracket at the Belleville Tournament,” said Atkins. “When we faced Belleville, we dropped the first set and fell behind early in the second set. Showing incredible resiliency, our girls brought us back and won 26-24 in a nailbiter. With momentum on our side, we took advantage of the final set and moved onto the Consolation Bracket Championship against Princeton/Green Lake, which we won two sets to one.”
Poynette excelled in one facet of the game at the Belleville tourney.
“Our serve-receive was the highlight of the day with senior Hadley Walters, sophomore Kassidy McCaffery and freshman Addison Mackey anchoring our passing,” said Atkins. “Additionally, we relied heavily on our outside hitter, Hadley Walters, to deliver timely and consistent attacks throughout the tournament, assisted by our senior setter, Brooke Steinhorst.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.