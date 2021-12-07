Leading up to the start of the season, Poynette wrestlers have been busy.
Some haven’t had much of a break since the last high school season ended, as Gunnar Hamre and Cash Stewart competed in many state and national tournaments, placing at some of them.
Hamre took seventh in the Cadet Division last April at the United World Wrestling Greco Nationals, before taking part in the WWF State Freestyle Championships (fourth place, Junior Division) and the WWF State Greco Championship (first, Junior Division) in May. Also, that month, Hamre placed third at the USA Wrestling Northern Plains Greco Regional Championship in the Junior Division. In July, Hamre took fourth at the USA Wrestling National Greco Championship.
Stewart, meanwhile, finished fourth in the High School Division in March at the USA Wrestling National Recruiting Showcase and went on to take sixth in the Junior Division at April’s USA Wrestling Folkstyle Nationals. In May, at the WWF State Freestyle Championships, Stewart placed third in the Junior Division, before going on to take second in the Junior Division at the WWF State Greco Championships that same month. Then, it was on to the USA Wrestling Greco Duals – Team Wisconsin event in June, where Stewart finished sixth in the Junior Division.
In October, Stewart wrestled at the USA Wrestling Freestyle Preseason Nationals, taking fifth in the Junior Division.
The high school team began practices on Nov. 15 and opened its season at the Royall Invitational at Elroy High School on Saturday. The Pumas took third in the 15-team event. Individual placers for Poynette included: James Amacher, first at 152 pounds; Stewart, first at 160; Owen Bahr, second at 170; Luke Romack, third at 220; and Jackson Geitner, fourth at 285.
In November, the wrestlers held a community leaf rake day and a Veterans Day collection.
Also, on Nov. 29, the Poynette Panther youth wrestling team kicked off its practices. They were scheduled to compete as early as Dec. 5 at various youth tournaments around the state.