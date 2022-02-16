The Poynette wrestling team earned its first regional title since 2008 on Saturday, Feb. 12.
It’s the second regional title in school history for the program, as the Pumas racked up 204 points to edge Markesan and Laconia, who both tied for second with 182.
Poynette will send eight wrestlers to individual sectionals on Saturday in Juneau at Dodgeland High School, as six Pumas won regional championships.
Among the first-place winners for Poynette were Isaiah Gauer (113), Ashton Meister (126), James Amacher (145), Cash Stewart (160), Luke Romack (220) and Jackson Geitner (285).
Stewart is a four-time regional champ and sectional qualifier, while Gauer is a three-time sectional qualifier and regional title holder.
Gauer pinned Westfield Area’s Cooper Dunnett in 49 seconds in the 113-pound first-place match, while Stewart recorded two pins over Pardeeville’s Eyob Smith and Laconia’s Chas Glewen on his way to the title.
Amacher also won by fall in his finals match, pinning Westfield Area’s Holden Hockerman in 2:49.
There was more drama at 126, where Meister pinned Laconia’ Bryce Britton in 2:00 to reach the finals and then won a 3-2 tiebreaker over Markesan’s Carter Newton in the first-place match.
On his way to a first-place showing, Romack pinned Laconia’s Noah Larson in eight seconds and Princeton/Green Lake’s William Apland in 1:40, while Geitner won by fall over Princeton/Green Lake’s Sean Bollinger in 34 seconds and Laconia’s Aiden Last in 31 seconds.
Owen Bahr, at 170, and Dylan Elsing, 182, are also moving on to sectionals for Poynette, as they both took second in their respective weight classes.
At 120, Cornelio Gray placed fourth for the Pumas, as did Clayton Nehls at 195.
By virtue of their team regional title, Poynette was able to compete at team sectionals on Tuesday, Feb. 15.