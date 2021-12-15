Poynette overpowered Pardeeville 57-12 in wrestling on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Owen Bahr and Ashton Meister notched pins for the Pumas at 170 and 138 pounds, respectively, to lead Poynette to victory.

Bahr won by fall in 42 seconds, pinning Eyob Smith, while Meister took 1:52 to pin Caleb Mackey.

Poynette got forfeits at 126, 145, 160, 182 195, 220 and 285 pounds, while James Amacher wrestled to a 6-0 decision over William Becker at 152 pounds.

The Pumas also lost 48-28 to Wisconsin Dells. Details were not available at press time.

