hot featured Poynette Wrestling Puma wrestlers split matches against Pardeeville, Wisconsin Dells plindblad plindblad Author email Dec 15, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now James Amacher has the upper hand in a recent match for the Poynette wrestling team. Contributed Buy Now Isabella Morales wrestled her first match recently for the Poynette wrestling team. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Poynette overpowered Pardeeville 57-12 in wrestling on Thursday, Dec. 9.Owen Bahr and Ashton Meister notched pins for the Pumas at 170 and 138 pounds, respectively, to lead Poynette to victory.Bahr won by fall in 42 seconds, pinning Eyob Smith, while Meister took 1:52 to pin Caleb Mackey.Poynette got forfeits at 126, 145, 160, 182 195, 220 and 285 pounds, while James Amacher wrestled to a 6-0 decision over William Becker at 152 pounds.The Pumas also lost 48-28 to Wisconsin Dells. Details were not available at press time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Village of Poynette nearing final step to allow ATV/UTV traffic on roadways Poynette wrestlers stay busy, open season by taking third at Royall Invite Poynette flashes potential in girls' basketball losses to Westfield, Sauk Prairie Trustee Steve Mueller questioning Poynette's budget, police contract with village of Arlington Poynette Village Administrator suggests changes to West Ridge Subdivision plat Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Stable & Growing CQC Bulletin