The Poynette Panther wrestlers recently kicked off the Freestyle and Greco season with practices, competitions, and some great success.
Gunnar Hamre, who began focusing solely on Greco in March of 2021, has made numerous training trips in preparation for the Greco season competitions. Training trips include visits to Croatia, Romania, Denmark, Czech Republic, Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, and Northern Michigan University Training Center in Marquette, Michigan. His stateside competition season to-date has been hugely successful.
Hamre competed in the 2022 United States Marine Corp US Open in Las Vegas, Nevada, in late April in the U20 Division, where he went up against wrestlers both one and two years older than him. He went 5-1, losing only to the eventual winner and bringing home the bronze, qualifying him for the upcoming World Team Trials in early June.
This past weekend, Hamre competed in the Wisconsin Wrestling Federation State Greco Championship Tournament along with other Panther Wrestlers. Hamre was able to march through the bracket without a point scored against him all the way, becoming the 2022 138-pound Junior Greco champion. Other Greco winning Panthers included Parker McKenna, who placed third in the 10U 56-pound division, and Logan Olmsted, who placed fourth in the 16U 152-pound division.
In the Wisconsin Wrestling Federation State Freestyle Championship Tournament, the Panthers were represented by Cash Stewart, who took second in the 160-pound Junior Division. AJ Pennington placed second in the 112-pound High School Girls Division, and Parker McKenna placed third in the 10U 56-pound division.
Other Panther Wrestlers competing at the State Tournament this past weekend included James Amacher and Ashton Meister.
“The extra mat time, the extra competition, and the extra effort will surely pay off for the Panther wrestlers. These international styles of wrestling add great value to any wrestler,” stated Coach Corey Hamre.