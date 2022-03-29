The Poynette Panther Youth Wrestling program ended its folkstyle season this last weekend with five wrestlers competing at the Wisconsin Wrestling Federation's State Championship Tournament.
The Poynette Panther Folkstyle program serves area wrestlers for both boys and girls from re-K to eighth grade. The Folkstyle program kicked off the year with practices beginning in late November and tournaments beginning in December.
Highlights of the folkstyle season included a trip to the Badgers' wrestling dual meet at the UW Fieldhouse with the Poynette Puma high school wrestling team and our Poynette Team Day celebration in January.
Poynette Team Day is a full day of activities beginning with the youth Panther wrestlers competing at a local tournament and the high school Puma wrestlers coaching the Panthers. Then all wrestlers, parents, and friends celebrate with bowling and pizza together. In early March, the Panthers finished their regular tournaments and focused on postseason competitions.
The Panthers had six wrestlers competed in the state qualifying tournament on March 19 in Evansville resulting in five making it through to state. On March 25 and March 26, those five qualifying wrestlers competed in the Wisconsin Wrestling Federation State Championship Tournament at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison amongst the top youth wrestlers in the state. Of those that qualified, Parker McKenna wrestled his way to the podium bringing home a fifth place trophy for Poynette. Other state qualifiers include Mary Hahn, Mason McQueen, Oliver Bongle, and Jacob Geitner.
The Poynette Panthers now switch from Folkstyle to practicing and competing in Freestyle and Greco. The Poynette Panther Freestyle and Greco program serves an even larger area within the state for wrestlers both boys and girls from second grade through high school. The season for these international styles of wrestling will run through late June for elementary and middle schoolers and late July for high schoolers.