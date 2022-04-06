Cash Stewart competed in the United Stated Marine Corp Folkstyle National Recruiting Showcase this past weekend in Cedar Falls Iowa.
This is only the second year of this event, but it has become one of the top high school folkstyle events of the season. In order to compete in the Showcase an athlete must be a high school state champion, have placed at a high school state tournament in the current season, or placed top six in one of the five qualifying tournaments.
Stewart competed in the inaugural Showcase in 2021 placing fourtth in the 138-pound bracket receiving his first All-American Award. This year Stewart wrestled in the 160-pound bracket at the 2022 Showcase. He started off with a win via major decision, then scored a win via pin before his first loss to the eventual second place finisher. He then took on the consolation side of the bracket winning three more matches to get into the third-place medals match. Coming up just short of a win with a 5-2 decision, Stewart brought home the 2022 fourth-place All-American Award.
Stewart was one of only six wrestlers in the nation to become a two-time National Showcase All-American. Stewart now switches to Freestyle and Greco along with the other Poynette Panther wrestlers and will begin competitions already this upcoming weekend.