A sock toss will be held during Crazy Clash, the Poynette High School wrestling team’s home tournament in the Kerr Gym on Saturday, Jan. 22.

Attendees are asked to bring a new pair of socks – any size – to throw on the wrestling mat during the sock toss. The socks closest to the center wins a prize.

All proceeds will be donated to River Haven Homeless Shelter in Portage.

If you can’t make it to the tournament, donation boxes will be located at Poynette High School from Wednesday, Jan. 19, through Jan. 26.

