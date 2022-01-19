featured hot Sock Toss at Poynette wrestling's Crazy Clash plindblad plindblad Author email Jan 19, 2022 11 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A sock toss will be held during Crazy Clash, the Poynette High School wrestling team’s home tournament in the Kerr Gym on Saturday, Jan. 22.Attendees are asked to bring a new pair of socks – any size – to throw on the wrestling mat during the sock toss. The socks closest to the center wins a prize.All proceeds will be donated to River Haven Homeless Shelter in Portage.If you can’t make it to the tournament, donation boxes will be located at Poynette High School from Wednesday, Jan. 19, through Jan. 26. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Kay Radewan named Poynette’s Volunteer of the Year for 2021 Five candidates compete for three seats on Poynette Village Board Poynette School District requires masks for all until at least Jan. 20 The Green Stem approved to rent basement of Poynette Library for storage Ice rinks in Poynette’s Pauquette Park damaged, repaired Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads City Attorney Bulletin