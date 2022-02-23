For the first time since 2008, the Poynette wrestling team competed in the team sectional meet. Reedsville ended the Pumas’ dreams of making it to state.
On the bright side, Poynette is sending four to the WIAA Division 3 Individual State Meet, which takes place Thursday, Feb. 24, through Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Kohl Center.
At the Markesan team sectional on Tuesday, Feb. 15, Poynette lost 49-20 to Reedsville. It was an exciting atmosphere, with four teams warming up, getting ready to compete. While Poynette dueled Reedsville, Random Lake was battling Kenosha Christian Life.
Poynette started out strong with two pins by James Amacher and Cash Stewart and then a win 9-7 by Owen Bahr putting the Pumas up 15-0. Then, they ran into a streak of four tough matches in the upper weights, with Dylan Elsing losing 6-4 at 182, Clayton Nehls dropping a 9-3 decision at 195, and James Romack and Jackson Geitner getting pinned at 220 and 285, respectively.
Next up were the lower weights, where Poynette took a forfeit at 106 and a 13-2 loss by Isaiah Gauer at 113, before the Pumas’ next victory on a pin by Cornelio Gray at 120. Ashton Meister lost a 3-2 nail-biter at 126, followed three forfeits.
“Not the outcome the Pumas had hoped for, but the team continues to wrestle with great passion and heart and should be so proud of what they have accomplished so far this year,” said Poynette Head Coach Corey Hamre.
Random Lake beat Kenosha Christian Life 58-21 and defeated Reedsville in the finals 32-30. Random Lake will represent Sectional D at the State "Team" Tournament March 4-5 at the UW Field House.
Individual sectional
Poynette sent eight wrestlers to individual sectionals on Saturday, Feb. 19, at Dodgeland, all hoping to punch their tickets to the state individual tournament.
The format featured an eight-man bracket, with two wrestlers from each of the four regionals – not seeded, just slotted with the first-place regional wrestler facing the second-place regional wrestler.
As such, the wrestler needs to either win in the first round to advance, or if they lose, they need their opponent to move on to keep them alive. In addition, if the third-place wrestler did not compete against the second-place wrestler, the third-place wrestler can wrestleback to take second.
IGauer got the Pumas off to a strong start with a 30-second pin to move into the semifinals, then took a loss to move him to the back side, where he battled hard in a tough match but lost 6-4.
Meister lost his first match 10-4, only to have his opponent lose in the second round, eliminating Meister from the race.
Amacher started off with a pin to get into the semifinals where he hit the No. 1 ranked D3 145-pounder from Cedar Grove Belgium. Losing that match put Amacher on the back side, where he pinned his next two opponents to secure third place and then challenged for second. He won 8-5, setting him up to go to state. This will be Amacher second trip to state, as he also qualified his freshman year. In his sophomore year, he placed third at sectionals, but with COVID restrictions, only two from each sectional moved on to an alternative state tournament.
Stewart got a pin in the first round, won 15-2 in the semifinals, and pinned his opponent in the finals to take first place and send him to the Kohl Center. This is Stewart’s fourth sectional championship, securing him a fourth trip to state. In his freshman year, he placed fourth, became Poynette’s first-ever state champion his sophomore year, and placed third his junior year.
Bahr won his first match 7-3 and then fell in the semifinals 12-2 putting him on the back side. Once there, he pinned two opponents, securing him third place and his first trip to state. There was no wrestleback since Bahr had lost to the second-place wrestler.
Elsing came out strong with a 58-second pin in the first round, sending him to the semifinals, where he lost by decision 9-2. On the back side, Elsing ran into more tough competition, losing his next match 10-3 ending his quest for state and his high school career.
Romack started fast but got pinned by the eventual second-place wrestler, who lost in the second round, eliminating Romack from the remainder of the competition.
Gietner started off with a pin but lost in the semifinals, sending him to the back side where he got another two pins to secure third place and his first trip to state. There was no wrestleback since Geitner had lost to the second-place wrestler.
Amacher, Bahr, and Geitner will compete in Thursday night’s round at the Kohl Center, where they need to win to continue in the tournament. Stewart begins on Friday morning after receiving a first-round bye based on his seeding. Stewart is the first Poynette wrestler in school history to qualify for the state individual tournament four times in a high school career.
Overall, four Poynette wrestlers qualified for state – the most the Pumas have sent on in recent years. The last time Poynette sent close to this number was 2009 when Jedd Wilson, Caleb Priske, Brandon Leipart, Brett Rice (third), and Jake Erickson (sixth) all punched their tickets to state.