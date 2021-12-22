hot featured Poynette Wrestling Puma wrestlers take third Mount Horeb Invite plindblad plindblad Author email Dec 22, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Ashton Meister finished second at 132 for Poynette in the 2021 Mount Horeb Varsity Invitational on Saturday. Contributed Wrestling at 170 pounds, Poynette’s Owen Bahr took second at Saturday’s 2021 Mount Horeb Varsity Invitational, helping the Pumas place third in the team standings. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save At the Mount Horeb Invitational, the Poynette wrestling team took third out of 14 teams, as Cash Stewart earned his 100th win of his high school career.Stewart pinned Pecatonica/Argyle’s Nathan Nickels to reach that number.The Pumas sent seven wrestlers to the meet, held on Saturday.Stewart was the champion at 160 pounds, as he won two matches by technical fall – 16-0 over Dodgeville’s Mason Winch and 16-1 against Whitewater’s Sebastian Cuellar.James Amacher also placed first at 152 pounds for Poynette, pinning Edgerton’s Christopher Ramirez in 1:32 and Whitewater’s Aaron Porras in 1:24.Taking second at 170 was Owen Bahr. He caught Madison Memorial’s Jakobe Godbolt (1:02) and Merrill’s Brian Ball (5:23) for pins, before losing in the first-place match on a major decision.Another runner-up for the Pumas was Ashton Meister, who pinned Verona’s Jacob Munson in the quarterfinals and scored a 5-1 decision over Big Foot’s Austin Cocroft in the semifinals at 132.Trent Sickenberger placed sixth at 138, while Dylan Elsing and Luke Romack both took fourth at 182 and 220, respectively.There were five Division 1 teams at the meet, along with six from Division 2 and three from Division 3.If the scoring was calculated on points per wrestler, Poynette would have won the team competition. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Puma wrestlers split matches against Pardeeville, Wisconsin Dells Poynette School Board approves dropping mandatory masks beginning Jan. 3 Village of Poynette plans on extended background check with new Reserve Class B liquor license Village of Poynette nearing final step to allow ATV/UTV traffic on roadways Rate increases to sewer, stormwater utility approved by Poynette Village Board Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Stable & Growing CQC Bulletin