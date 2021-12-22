At the Mount Horeb Invitational, the Poynette wrestling team took third out of 14 teams, as Cash Stewart earned his 100th win of his high school career.

Stewart pinned Pecatonica/Argyle’s Nathan Nickels to reach that number.

The Pumas sent seven wrestlers to the meet, held on Saturday.

Stewart was the champion at 160 pounds, as he won two matches by technical fall – 16-0 over Dodgeville’s Mason Winch and 16-1 against Whitewater’s Sebastian Cuellar.

James Amacher also placed first at 152 pounds for Poynette, pinning Edgerton’s Christopher Ramirez in 1:32 and Whitewater’s Aaron Porras in 1:24.

Taking second at 170 was Owen Bahr. He caught Madison Memorial’s Jakobe Godbolt (1:02) and Merrill’s Brian Ball (5:23) for pins, before losing in the first-place match on a major decision.

Another runner-up for the Pumas was Ashton Meister, who pinned Verona’s Jacob Munson in the quarterfinals and scored a 5-1 decision over Big Foot’s Austin Cocroft in the semifinals at 132.

Trent Sickenberger placed sixth at 138, while Dylan Elsing and Luke Romack both took fourth at 182 and 220, respectively.

There were five Division 1 teams at the meet, along with six from Division 2 and three from Division 3.

If the scoring was calculated on points per wrestler, Poynette would have won the team competition.

