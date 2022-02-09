Two Poynette wrestlers were crowned as champions at the Capitol Conference Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 5, as the Pumas placed second as a team.
James Amacher, competing at 145 pounds, and Cash Stewart, at 160, both won individual titles. Poynette only filled 10 of 14 spots.
Amacher captured his championship by pinning Cambridge’s Ivan Sopkovich in the quarterfinals, Marshall’s Kasey Finke in the semifinals, and Waterloo’s Jacob Soter in the finals. Meanwhile, Stewart’s route to the championship by pinning Lakeside Lutheran’s Pierre Schulz in 26 seconds in the semifinals. Stewart then defeated Lodi’s Mason Lane 14-0. Neither Poynette champion had a point scored against them in the tournament.
This is Amacher’s third time earning an all-conference team selection – second team in 2020 and 2021 and now first team in 2021. Stewart earned his fourth Capitol Conference championship. He was voted conference champion in 2020 in leu of not holding an individual tournament.
Other highlights for Poynette included Isaiah Gauer’s second-place finish, as he wrestled at 113. This was his third time earning an all-conference selection. Third-place awards were earned by Ashton Meister (138), Owen Bahr (170), Dylan Elsing (182), and Luke Romack (220). Jackson Geitner (285) took fourth, Clayton Nehls (195) was fifth and Corneila Gray (120) finished seventh.
Next up the Pumas will host the Division 3 regional as they begin their road to the WIAA State Individual Tournament.