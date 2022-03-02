One point separated Cash Stewart from a second state title.
At the WIAA Division 3 State Wrestling Tournament, the Poynette 160-pounder lost a 5-4 thriller in the finals to St. Croix Falls’ Kole Marko, who became a four-time state champion with the win.
Stewart was one of four Pumas competing at the Kohl Center in Madison over Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 24-26.
Seeded No. 1, Stewart had a bye in the preliminaries and then dominated Boyceville’s Ira Bialzik 8-1. Stewart then took care of Aquinas’ Calvin Hargrove in similar fashion, scoring a 7-2 decision.
That set up a showdown with Marko, who got a takedown 11 seconds into the finals match with Stewart. Choosing to start the second period down, Marko got an escape to extend his lead to 3-0. It stayed that way until the third period, when Stewart started in the down position. Stewart scored an escape and a takedown to tie the match with 45 seconds to go.
Continuing to battle, with Stewart looking for back points and Marko trying to get a reversal or an escape. With 19 seconds left, Marko was awarded a reversal to take a 5-3 advantage, followed by a stalling call. Stewart got a point for an escape, but Marko held on, avoiding contact or a stalling call that might have tied it again.
Stewart ends his senior season 42-2, pushing his prep career mark to 135-7, with 56 pins. The first state champion in school history in 2020 at 120 pounds, Stewart was also the first Poynette wrestler to qualify for state four times, taking fourth at 113 in 2019, third at 138 in 2021 and second at 160 in 2022. He’s a four-time sectional champion and will now switch to USA Wrestling over the summer before joining the Cal Poly Mustang team in San Luis Obispo, California, where he’ll begin his NCAA Division 1 wrestling career.
James Amacher competed at 145 for Poynette, winning his match in the preliminaries 5-1 over Riverdale’s Rylee Wanek. In the quarterfinals, Amacher ran into No. 1 seed Cael Erickson, of Cedar Grove/Belgium, and narrowly lost 7-5.
Blake Delsman, from Reedsville, was waiting for Amacher in the consolation quarterfinals. Amacher had beaten Delsman at sectionals the previous weekend by an 8-5 score. This time, the two went into double overtime, where Amacher eventually lost in tiebreaker 7-6. That put Amacher out of contention for placing, ending his season.
Owen Bahr and Jackson Geitner also represented Poynette at state, with Bahr losing in the preliminaries on Thursday night at 170 to Mineral Point’s Bo Hanson 9-0. Bahr was eliminated from the tournament and Hanson went to place sixth.
As for Geitner, he lost by fall in the preliminaries at 285 against Caleb Marchwick, of Ithaca/Weston, thereby ending his tournament. Marchwick eventually placed sixth.