Jackson Geitner competes at state
Jackson Geitner battled at 285 for Poynette at state.

 By Mark Arnold

Four Poynette wrestlers competed at the WIAA Division 3 State Individual Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Thursday through Friday, Feb. 24-26.

Cash Stewart, Owen Bahr, James Amacher and Jackson Geitner all made appearances, with 160-pounder Stewart taking second in his final match, dropping a 5-4 decision to a four-time state champion.

Amacher won his first match at 145 but missed out placing. Bahr and Geitner both lost their opening-round matches.

