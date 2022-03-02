Poynette wrestlers compete at state tournament plindblad plindblad Author email Mar 2, 2022 Mar 2, 2022 Updated 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Jackson Geitner battled at 285 for Poynette at state. By Mark Arnold Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Four Poynette wrestlers competed at the WIAA Division 3 State Individual Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Thursday through Friday, Feb. 24-26.Cash Stewart, Owen Bahr, James Amacher and Jackson Geitner all made appearances, with 160-pounder Stewart taking second in his final match, dropping a 5-4 decision to a four-time state champion.Amacher won his first match at 145 but missed out placing. Bahr and Geitner both lost their opening-round matches. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Pumas' girls' basketball season ends in Belleville Four Puma wrestlers headed to state, Reedsville beats Poynette at team sectional Poynette’s village engineer outlines upcoming street project Poynette Library selected for $10K federal humanities grant Village of Poynette, developer agree to letter of intent for West Ridge subdivision plat Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!