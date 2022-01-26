The Poynette wrestling team erupts in celebration after Isaiah Gauer’s pin tied up the Pumas’ dual match with Horicon 36-36 at Saturday’s Crazy Clash, hosted by Poynette. Unfortunately for Poynette, Horicon was awarded an extra point for winning the most matches and emerged with a 37-36 victory. As a team, the Pumas went 4-1 in dual matches at the tournament.
The Poynette Puma Wrestlers held their home dual team tournament, dubbed the Crazy Clash, this past weekend and as expected the day was filled with much excitement.
The Puma wrestlers started of the day with a 54-12 win over Cedarburg, then moved on to a 45-18 win over Rio/Fall River. Next up was a 59-6 win over Living Word Lutheran. The next dual was an exciting, close match as the teams battled back and forth throughout the lineup.
Going into the last match, Horicon had 36 and Poynette had 30 points. Poynette’s 113 pounder Isaiah Gauer grappled intensely throughout the match to get the pin in the third period to tie the score 36 to 36. The referees then confirm the bout’s ruling that Horicon received the extra point for having won the most matches with the dual ending Horicon 37 Poynette 36.
The Pumas used that momentum to win their last match of the day 39-36 over Winnebago Lutheran Academy. In the end, Poynette took home second winning four of five matches and had four wrestlers go undefeated – James Amacher, Cash Stewart, Owen Bahr, and Luke Romack.
Isaiah Gauer went 4-1, as did Ashton Meister and Clayton Nehls. Dylan Elsing notched a 3-2 record.
Poynette High School wrestlers acknowledged the youth Panther Wrestlers as part of “Youth Day” during the event encouraging a strong continuation of Poynette’s wrestling program. The Puma and Panther wrestlers then combined forces in the “Poynette Wrestling Gives Back” Sock Toss event. There were 92 pairs of socks donated during the toss with Jacob Digman having the winning toss closest to the center and receiving the prize package of items donated from the PHS Athletic Boosters, the Poynette Panthers, a gift certificate from Frontier Bar, and a gift certificate from Poynette Piggly Wiggly.
Poynette High School wrestlers also acknowledged their parents as part of “Parent Day,” thanking them for supporting them throughout the their season and their wrestling careers – and of course, showing that gratitude by giving them an orange carnation.
Lastly, the team’s seniors were recognized as part of “Senior Day,” thanking them for the time they had put into the Poynette Wresting program and for being part of the team this year. Seniors include: Bella Morales, Trent Sickenberger, Owen Bahr, Dylan Elsing, Jeremiah Nielsen, Clayton Nehls, Cash Stewart, and Lillian Walz, manager.