Cash Stewart is California dreaming.
The first Poynette wrestler to ever win a state title is going to compete for the Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo Mustangs, having signed his letter of intent on Friday, Jan. 21.
He’s not content to rest on his laurels.
“Hopefully, I can win a national championship,” said Stewart. “That’s a big goal. Maybe I can two or three of them.”
Before he heads off to college, Stewart has unfinished business to attend to. Wrestling at 160 pounds for the Pumas, he’s hoping to win another state title this season.
Stewart had visits with the University of Wisconsin, Stanford University and Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo. A lot went into his decision.
“There was something about the coaches, the program and the environment that really looked good,” said Stewart.
Wrestling at the NCAA Division 1 level has been on Stewart’s mind for a long time. It’s something he started thinking about in seventh or eighth grade.
Academically, Stewart plans on studying mechanical engineering at California State University- San Luis Obispo, which has one of the top engineering programs in the country.
To get ready for the rigors of college wrestling, Stewart is not only competing for the Pumas, but he’s also working on his game with RT Elite Wrestling and the Askren Wrestling Academy with freestyle Olympian Ben Askren.
“I wrestle year-round, but I take a couple of weeks off in August,” said Stewart.
With the Poynette Panther Wrestling Club, Stewart has also tried Folkstyle, Freestyle and Greco-Roman, in addition to his career with the high school varsity team.
Stewart admits he was a little intimidated as a freshman, but he said working with great teammates and coaches helped with the transition. Winning the state title as a sophomore was the biggest highlight of his career so far, but individual accolades aren’t the things that matter.
“Just watching my teammates grow and become better wrestlers, that’s fun to see,” said Stewart.
One of his former teammates is Gunnar Hamre. Hamre’s dad, Corey, began coaching Stewart when he was in kindergarten and has coached him in Freestyle, Folkstyle and Greco-Roman, helping to guide Stewart in numerous state and national competitions.
Gunnar Hamre, a junior, no longer wrestles for the Poynette High School team, as he chose to focus more on Greco-Roman wrestling, with hopes of making a national team.
“He’s been a big influence on me,” said Stewart. “Greco is his passion. That’s what he decided to pursue.”
For years, the two were inseparable, wrestling as partners for different clubs.
“We always pushed each other,” said Stewart.
At the signing, Pumas Head Coach Nate Leu talked about Stewart’s leadership and his ability to instill the joy of wrestling in his teammates, along with listing off his achievements – including winning his 100th match, even with interruptions due to COVID. Corey Hamre also discussed Stewart’s hard work and willingness to learn and improve.
In the coming months, Stewart will take his talents, and his intangible qualities, to a higher level.