The Poynette High Schoo Puma wrestlers and the Poynette youth Panther wrestlers are joining forces again to collect donations for the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King.
The facility is a long term and rehabilitative care facility for all branches of the Armed Forces. Donations are welcome now through Nov. 24 at various donation locations.
Among the locations are Poynette High School, Head Inn Sports Bar & Grill, Poynette American Legion Post 271, Poynette Piggly Wiggly, Harmony Bar, Frontier Bar, and Bent & Dent Groceries in Arlington.
Suggested items include: body wash; deodorant; shampoo; shaving cream or gel; electric cordless razors; lip balm; gift cards ($10 suggested) from Walmart, Fleet Farm, Walgreens, Amazon, Dollar General and Dollar Tree; new underwear; new clothing; soda; coffee; chocolate candy; and puzzles. No used clothing.
For large donations, cash donations, or questions, contact poypantherwrestling@gmail.com or call (608) 513-9200.