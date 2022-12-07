Ashton Meister and James Amacher led the way for the Poynette wrestling team at Saturday’s Royall Invitational, taking first place in their respective divisions.

Amacher won the 160-pound division, earning a major decision over Iowa-Grant’s Gavin Hinderman 10-0. Meister finished first at 145 pounds, winning by pin over Adams-Friendship’s Connor Docken in 2:14.