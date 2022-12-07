Wrestling Wrestling: Meister, Amacher take first for Pumas at Royall Invite plindblad plindblad Author email Dec 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ashton Meister and James Amacher led the way for the Poynette wrestling team at Saturday’s Royall Invitational, taking first place in their respective divisions.Amacher won the 160-pound division, earning a major decision over Iowa-Grant’s Gavin Hinderman 10-0. Meister finished first at 145 pounds, winning by pin over Adams-Friendship’s Connor Docken in 2:14.At 113 pounds, freshman Wyatt Tomlinson placed fourth, while Ashton Nindorf finished third at 182 pounds and Jackson Geitner took third at 285 pounds.The Pumas are in action next on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Mount Horeb Invitational. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Girls basketball: Poynette splits with Portage, Cambridge Friends of the Fine Arts donate $47,000 to support school plays, concerts Operating referendum could be on April ballot, if school board approves Poynette High School 1st Term Honor Roll – 2022 Girls basketball: Pumas slip past Deerfield in OT Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin