They put it all together in a win over Brodhead.
On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Poynette boys’ basketball cruised to a 66-46 non-conference road win over the Cardinals, jumping out to a 17-point halftime lead.
“First half of the Brodhead game was the best basketball we played this season,” said Cody Odegaard, head coach of the Pumas, now 2-5 overall on the season. “We really worked the ball on offense, and everybody contributed. Kameryn Colstad and Brett Hackbart shot very well from the outside and Aiden Klosky dominated the glass.”
Klosky was a force inside, scoring a team-high 23 points and grabbing 17 rebounds. Colstad finished with 19 points, while Hackbart added 13.
“We made them work for their shots and defensively rebounded as a team very well,” said Odegaard. “Definitely some things to work on and improve, but overall it was a great game for us going into the break.”
Liam Napralla and Hackbart collected five rebounds apiece in the victory, while Hackbart dished out five assists. Klosky had three assists, while Chase Hansen and Gabe Tobin finished with two each.
Next up for the Pumas is a home game against Baraboo on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Poynette girls basketball
It took a while for the Pumas to get rolling. Once they did, they were able to put Mauston away in a 60-52 non-conference win on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
“This was a gritty win for us. Mauston came out and played really tough,” said Lance Fritz, Poynette’s head coach. “We finally found our stride midway through the second half. I was very pleased with our effort in last third of the game. Prior to that we just couldn't find our rhythm. With that being said, the girls really toughed it out, forcing turnovers on defense and hitting some big shots down the stretch. While it may not have been pretty, we'll take it for sure.”
Hadley Walters was a force for the Pumas, with 27 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and five steals. Mercedi LaPacek also had a strong all-around game for Poynette, finishing with 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Meanwhile, Cayvery La Sarge totaled seven points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
