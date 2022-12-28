Surveying the court
Poynette’s Brett Hackbart (23) surveys the court in a game earlier this season.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

They put it all together in a win over Brodhead.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Poynette boys’ basketball cruised to a 66-46 non-conference road win over the Cardinals, jumping out to a 17-point halftime lead.