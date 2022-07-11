The Poynette Home Talent baseball team couldn’t get the bats going early enough during an Eastern Section game Sunday and fell to Monona, 8-3.
The game was scoreless entering the bottom of the fourth inning, when the Braves got on the scoreboard first with one run. Each team each had one hit through the first three innings.
Monona then added three runs in the fifth, which included a solo home run. The Braves finished with four extra-base hits in the game — three doubles and the home run.
“Monona is loaded with some pretty good hitters, and they were able to have some success today,” Poynette player/manager Davy Tomlinson said.
The Indians put a run on the board in the top of the sixth to make the score 4-1. Alex O’Connor had a leadoff single, then Kory Ryan reached on an error, which also sent O’Connor to third. Aaron Krigbaum then delivered an RBI single.
Monona got that run back in its half of the sixth, and broke the game open with three more runs in the seventh for an 8-1 advantage. The Braves scored the runs in the seventh on two hits, as Poynette also committed two errors in the inning.
The Indians cut into the lead with a pair of runs in the ninth. Mike Leiterman started the inning with a hit by pitch and Jake Keller doubled, moving Leiterman to third. An infield single by Dacota Potter loaded the bases. Carter Hansen had an RBI groundout, and after a Monona pitching change, Leiterman had an RBI single. A double play then ended the game.
Kyle Bestul took the loss for the Indians, pitching all eight innings. He allowed six earned runs, walked four and struck out two.
The Braves outhit the Indians 12-7, which was Poynette’s lowest offensive output since its game May 27 against DeForest in which it collected just four hits. O’Connor had two hits for the Indians and Keller collected their only extra base hit with the double in the ninth.
Monona’s Corey Schmidt pitched 8 1/3 innings and allowed three earned runs on six hits. He walked three and struck out five.
“We struggled at the plate today,” Tomlinson said. “Historically, we’ve had pretty good luck against Schmidt, but today he had our number and he threw well.”
The loss drops Poynette to 4-6 in league play with four games left — including three at home. The Indians host Columbus (6-5 Eastern Section) at 1 p.m. Sunday. They then host Sun Prairie (7-3) at 7 p.m. Monday, a make-up game from June 5.
“We need to regroup and focus on finishing the season strong,” Tomlinson said. “The guys are all continuing to play hard and stay positive.”