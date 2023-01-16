Poynette could be on the move again if recent conference realignment plans for football receive WIAA approval in March.
A recent proposal advises transferring the Pumas to the Eastern Suburban Conference from the South Central Conference, the league Poynette was a part of it in 2022. Cambridge and Marshall would also move to the Eastern Suburban under the proposal.
The Conference Realignment Task Force convened Thursday to receive feedback from schools impacted by the modified football-only realignment plans and met Friday to finalize recommendations to advance to the Board of Control.
As a result of the information gathered from the hearings, the Conference Realignment Task Force amended a number of the modified plans. The Board of Control will vote on the recommendations at its meeting on Tuesday, March 7. The Board has the options to approve, reject or remand realignment recommendations back to the Task Force. If approved, the modifications will be implemented for the 2024 football season.
The opportunity for schools – which are affected by modified realignment solutions – to provide feedback enhances engagement, communication and transparency in the conference realignment process. Every school that requested a hearing Thursday was afforded time to present new information to the Task Force. Feedback from schools in the same conference assigned designated individuals to represent the views of all schools in the league.
A listing of the configurations of football conferences statewide – including the modified, football-only conference realignment recommendations for 11-player and 8-player football – is available on the Conference Realignment page of the WIAA website. Original proposals submitted are also available on the WIAA “Conference Realignment” webpage under “Requests and Proposals.” The full conference realignment process and timeline can be found on the WIAA webpage by accessing the “Conference Realignment” option in the “Schools” megamenu.
The WIAA, as defined by its Constitution, is a voluntary, unincorporated, and nonprofit organization. The membership oversees interscholastic athletic programs for 518 senior high schools and 48 junior high/middle level schools in its membership. For more information, please contact the WIAA office at (715) 344-8580.