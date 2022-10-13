The Poynette Curling Club, located at 216 E. Hudson Street in Poynette, will host their Fall Open House on Saturday, Oct. 22. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and all ages are welcome (children must have parent present to participate).

Those interested should wear loose, comfortable clothing and bring a pair of clean athletic shoes/sneakers. All other equipment will be provided by the club. Participants will be given a short lesson on how to throw a stone and how to sweep, and play a short game. Light refreshments will be available, and club members will be on hand to answer questions about curling and the club.