The Poynette Curling Club, located at 216 E. Hudson Street in Poynette, will host their Fall Open House on Saturday, Oct. 22. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and all ages are welcome (children must have parent present to participate).
Those interested should wear loose, comfortable clothing and bring a pair of clean athletic shoes/sneakers. All other equipment will be provided by the club. Participants will be given a short lesson on how to throw a stone and how to sweep, and play a short game. Light refreshments will be available, and club members will be on hand to answer questions about curling and the club.
The Poynette Curling Club will be forming winter leagues soon, with the first games starting in early November, and brand new curlers are welcome. The winter season runs from November until late March, with the winning teams participating in the Columbia County Championships in early April against teams from the Arlington, Lodi and Pardeeville curling clubs.
Established in 1875, the Poynette Curling Club carries on its decades-old tradition of providing the public a venue to learn, practice, and compete in the great sport of curling. It includes a 2-sheet dedicated curling ice facility and is home to many championships curling teams, including the 2021-22 state high school girls. It is believed that local curlers first curled with their wooden curling blocks on the Wisconsin River in the 1840s, iron blocks in the 1870s, then imported granite stones by the 1880s. The Poynette Area Historical Museum has some of these early blocks and stones, early photos, curling artifacts, and information on local clubs and curlers, including Olympians Lisa Schoeneberg and Lori Mountford, both graduates of Poynette High School.
While the sport has Scottish origins, curling has recently become one of the fastest growing winter sports in the United States and has surged in popularity following the 2018 Winter Olympics, when Team USA brought home the gold in the men’s event.