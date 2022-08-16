Poynette Fall 2022 Sports Schedules plindblad plindblad Author email Aug 16, 2022 Aug 16, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cross CountrySept. 1 Cambridge Invite 4 p.m.Sept. 8 POYNETTE INVITE 4:15 p.m.Sept. 16 Rio Invite 4:30 p.m.Sept. 20 Baraboo Invite 5 p.m.Sept. 27 Wyocena Invite 4 p.m.Sept. 30 Lake Mills Invite 7:20 p.m.Oct. 15 Conference meet 10 a.m.FootballAug. 19 CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 7 p.m.Aug. 26 Pardeeville 7 p.m.Sept. 2 Princeton 7 p.m.Sept. 9 Wautoma 7 p.m.Sept. 16 ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP 7 p.m.Sept. 23 Mauston 7 p.m.Sept. 30 WESTFIELD 7 p.m.Oct. 7 Platteville 7 p.m.Oct. 14 WISCONSIN DELLS 7 p.m.Boys SoccerAug. 23 Mauston Triangular 5 p.m.Aug. 25 JEFFERSON 7 p.m.Aug. 27 Berlin Invite 9 a.m.Aug. 30 Monroe 7 p.m.Sept. 1 Nekoosa 5 p.m.Sept. 6 DEFOREST 7 p.m.Sept. 8 Baraboo 7 p.m.Sept. 10 RICHLAND CENTER 12 p.m.Sept. 12 WAUTOMA 6 p.m.Sept. 13 EDGEWOOD 7 p.m.Sept. 15 Beaver Dam 5 p.m.Sept. 19 LODI 7 p.m.Sept. 20 REEDSBURG 7 p.m.Sept. 22 Oregon 7 p.m.Sept. 27 WAUNAKEE 7 p.m.Sept. 30 Sauk Prairie 7 p.m.Oct. 4 MOUNT HOREB 7 p.m.Oct. 6 Watertown 7 p.m.Oct. 11 Conference, multi 7 p.m.Oct. 13 WISCONSIN DELLS 6 p.m.Oct. 19 Regionals TBDVolleyballAug. 25 POYNETTE QUAD 4 p.m.Aug. 27 Belleville Invite 9 a.m.Sept. 1 LODI 6:45 p.m.Sept. 6 Lake Mills 6:45 p.m.Sept. 8 WATER. LUTH. PREP 6:45 p.m.Sept. 10 Dodgeland Invite 8 a.m.Sept. 12 Deerfield 7:30 p.m.Sept. 13 Columbus 6:45 p.m.Sept. 15 Lakeside Lutheran 6:45 p.m.Sept. 20 Lodi 6:45 p.m.Sept. 24 Westfield Invite 9 a.m.Sept. 27 LAKE MILLS 6:45 p.m.Oct. 4 Water. Luther Prep 6:45 p.m.Oct. 11 COLUMBUS 6:45 p.m.Oct. 13 LAKESIDE LUTH. 6:45 p.m.* Home events in capital letters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Offensive changes, rebuilt lines are keys to Pumas' 2022 gridiron success Poynette park fundraiser passes goal for park upgrades Solid defense, lack of clutch hitting marked Poynette's Home Talent season Poynette's Fountain looks to continue softball career at UW Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads CDL Delivery Specialist Hometown News Superstar Bulletin