Don’t look now, but the Pumas have won seven straight games, going 2-0 at the Rio Holiday Classic Dec. 27-28.
After edging Barneveld 49-45 to open the tournament, the Pumas crushed Pecatonica 61-30.
About the Barneveld game, Poynette Head Coach Lance Fritz said, “Playing over winter break is always a balancing act, but I was happy to see our girls’ progress and get into rhythm as the game went on. Barneveld was physical and aggressive, so we needed to match that effort. In the second half, we found our stride offensively and were able to get some key stops down the stretch.”
Hadley Walters had another big game, scoring a game-high 22 points and hauling in eight rebounds, doling out two assists and nabbing three steals.
Cayvery La Sarge controlled the boards, grabbing 11 boards. She also had six points. Meanwhile, Grace Gavinski finished with seven points, five assists and three steals, as Laken Wagner totaled five rebounds and four points.
“It's been very rewarding as a coach to see this team close out games,” said Fritz. “They understand what to do when the game is coming down the final stretch. As a coach, that's so great to see and a major sign of growth.”
Now 9-4 overall, after beating Baraboo 47-39 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Pumas put it all together against Pecatonica.
“We've had so many close games this year, so this was a change of pace to go out and get an early lead,” said Fritz. ‘I felt offensively we had contributions from everyone. We even dealt with some foul trouble, but this team found ways to be effective.”
A fierce effort on defense helped Poynette pull away.
“Defensively in the second half was really where we turned it on,” said Fritz. “Our trapping led to some transition buckets which helped bust our lead open a little more. Again, I am so happy for this team to keep showing signs of improvement. That's really our mindset, get better every game, every practice. Going 2-0 always makes winter break a little more enjoyable.”
Walters paced the Pumas in scoring with 17 points, while Gavinski chipped in with 12, to go with five rebounds, two assists and five steals. La Sarge was a force inside, scoring nine points and hitting the glass for 13 rebounds. Mercedi LaPacek finished with five points, two rebounds, three assists and a steal.
