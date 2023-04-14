Poynette Weekly Sports Schedule Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Apr 14, 2023 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Baseball4/21 Westfield 5 p.m.4/25 Lake Mills 5 p.m.4/27 @ Lake Mills 5 p.m.4/28 Wisconsin Heights 5 p.m.Girls soccer4/22 @ Mayville Triangular 10 a.m.4/25 Edgewood 6 p.m.4/27 @ Beaver Dam Triangular 5 p.m.4/28 @ Monroe Triangular 6 p.m.Softball4/22 @ Sun Prairie West Quadrangular 9 a.m.4/25 @ Lake Mills 5 p.m.4/27 Columbus 5 p.m.Track and Field4/25 Poynette Quadrangular 4:15 p.m.4/28 @ Pardeeville Invite 4:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now UPDATED: Poynette tops SPASH in battle of state softball powerhouses Baseball: Pumas edged by Wisconsin Heights Softball: Lowenberg amasses 28 strikeouts as Pumas go to 2-0 Softball: Loaded Pumas look to repeat as state, Capitol North Conference champs Game of the week: DeForest takes on Portage/Poynette co-op in girls' soccer Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!