Poynette Weekly Sports Schedule Peter Lindblad Mar 29, 2023 Baseball3/31 Baraboo 5 p.m.4/3 @ Wisconsin Heights 5 p.m.Girls soccer4/4 @ Monroe Triangular 6 p.m.Softball4/3 Iola-Scandinavia 5 p.m.