Poynette Weekly Sports Schedule Sep 20, 2022 Cross Country9/27 @ Wyona Park Invite, 4 p.m.9/30 @ Lake Mills Invite, 7:20 p.m.Football9/23 @ Mauston, 7 p.m.9/30 Westfield, 7 p.m.Boys soccer9/24 @ Richland Center quad, 9 a.m.9/27 Waunakee, 7 p.m.9/30 @ Sauk Prairie triangular, 7 p.m.Volleyball9/24 @ Westfield Invite, 9 a.m.9/27 Lake Mills, 6:45 p.m.