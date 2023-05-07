Poynette Weekly Sports Schedule Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email May 7, 2023 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Baseball5/12 Columbus 5 p.m.5/16 Lodi 5 p.m.5/18 @ Lodi 5 p.m.5/19 @ Johnson Creek 5 p.m.Girls soccer5/12 @ Sauk Prairie Triangular 7 p.m.5/16 Mount Horeb 6 p.m.5/18 @ Watertown Triangular 7 p.m.Softball5/12 Lake Mills 5 p.m.5/13 @ Denmark Triangular 12 p.m.5/16 Jefferson 5 p.m.Track and Field5/16 @ Conf. meet, Marshall 3 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Softball: Pumas take control of Capitol North Poynette Area Public Library May 2023 Events Track and field: Puma girls win Poynette Quad Softball: Pumas win showdown with Marshall, Lowenberg fans 14 in shutout Baseball: Pumas stage huge rally to down Westfield Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!