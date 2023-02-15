Poynette Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Feb 15, 2023 Feb 15, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys Basketball2/17 Columbus 7:30 p.m.2/23 @ Lakeside Lutheran 7:30 p.m.Girls Basketball2/21 Belleville, WIAA regionals 7 p.m.Ice Age Nordic Skiing2/26 Korteloppet TBDWrestling2/18 @ WIAA sectional TBD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Game of the week: Poynette takes on Columbus in Capitol North girls’ basketball duel Wrestling: Meister wins individual conference title for Pumas Girls basketball: Pumas' upset bids fall short against Lake Mills, Columbus Game of the week: Lodi, Poynette renew boys’ basketball rivalry Wrestling: Poynette takes sixth at Deerfield Scramble Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!