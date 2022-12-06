Poynette Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Dec 6, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys Basketball12/9 New Glarus 7:30 p.m.12/10 Aquinas 7:30 p.m.12/13 @ Deerfield 7:15 p.m.12/15 Waterloo 7:30 p.m.Girls Basketball12/13 Belleville 7:30 p.m.12/16 @ Lodi 7:30 p.m.Boys Hockey12/9 Milton 7 p.m.12/13 @ Aquinas 7 p.m.12/15 @ Stoughton 7:15 p.m.Ice Age Nordic Skiing12/17 Lodi Sprints TBDWrestling12/17 Mount Horeb Invite 9 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Operating referendum could be on April ballot, if school board approves Girls basketball: Poynette splits with Portage, Cambridge Friends of the Fine Arts donate $47,000 to support school plays, concerts Girls basketball: Pumas slip past Deerfield in OT Poynette High School 1st Term Honor Roll – 2022 Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin