Poynette Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Oct 5, 2022 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cross Country10/8 @ Albany Invite, 9 a.m.10/15 @ Conference meet, Mazomanie, 10 a.m.Football10/7 @ Platteville, 7 p.m.10/14 Wisconsin Dells, 7 p.m.Boys soccer10/11 @ Conference multi, 7 p.m.10/13 @ Wisconsin Dells, 6:45 p.m.Volleyball10/11 Columbus, 6:45 p.m.10/13 Lakeside Lutheran, 6:45 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Football: Pumas' special teams breakdowns costly in loss to Westfield Football: Pumas fall at Mauston Cross country: Puma girls take fifth at Portage, Nightfall invites Cross country: Poynette girls third at Thunderbird Invite Poynette Public Library October calendar Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Four Winds Manor Hometown News Superstar Bulletin