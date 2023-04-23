Poynette Weekly Sports Schedule Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Apr 23, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Baseball4/28 Wisconsin Heights 5 p.m.5/2 Lakeside Lutheran 5 p.m.5/4 @ Lakeside Lutheran 5 p.m.5/5 Portage 7 p.m.Girls soccer4/28 @ Monroe Triangular 6 p.m.5/1 Central Wisconsin Christian 6 p.m.5/2 Reedsburg 6 p.m.5/5 @ Oregon Triangular 7 p.m.Softball4/29 @ Portage Invitational 10 a.m.5/2 @ Lakeside Lutheran 5 p.m.5/4 Marshall 5 p.m.5/5 @ Watertown Luther Prep 4:30 p.m.Track and Field4/28 @ Pardeeville Invite 4:30 p.m.5/2 @ Lodi Triangular 4:15 p.m.5/4 @ Waterloo Invite 4:15 p.m.5/5 @ Edgerton Invite 4 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Baseball: Pumas edged by Wisconsin Heights UPDATED: Poynette tops SPASH in battle of state softball powerhouses Girls soccer: United wins first game of the season Softball: Poynette blasts Lakeside Lutheran Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!