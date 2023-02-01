Poynette Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Feb 1, 2023 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys Basketball2/3 @ Lodi 7:30 p.m.2/6 @ Pardeeville 7:15 p.m.2/9 @ Lake Mills 7:15 p.m.Girls Basketball2/7 Lake Mills 7:30 p.m.2/10 @ Columbus 7:30 p.m.Boys Hockey2/4 @ Baraboo 6 p.m.2/7 Pacelli 7 p.m.2/10 Ashland (Wis. Dells) 7 p.m.Ice Age Nordic Skiing2/4 @ 25k Distance Challenge# TBD2/10-12 State Meet, Cable TBDWrestling2/4 @ Conf. meet, Waterloo 9:30 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Wholeistic Healing Wellness Clinic closes shop after one year in Poynette, owner charts path forward Poynette could move to Eastern Suburban Conference for football if WIAA proposal approved Wrestling: Poynette takes sixth at Deerfield Scramble Poynette FFA's Teddy Bear Toss collects 140 stuffed animals for hospitalized youth Curling: Poynette High School Alumni Bonspiel March 10-11 Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Madison Newspapers Bulletin