Poynette Weekly Sports Schedule

Baseball
4./14 @ Portage 5 p.m.
4/18 @ Watertown Luther Prep 4:30 p.m.
4/20 Watertown Luther Prep 5 p.m.
4/21 Westfield 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer
4/15 @ River Valley Triangular 9 a.m.
4/18 Merrill 6 p.m.
4/20 @ Baraboo Triangular 7 p.m.

Softball
4/15 Poynette Invite 10 a.m.
4./17 Marshall 5 p.m.
4/18 Watertown Luther Prep 5 p.m.
4/20 @ Lodi 5 p.m.

Track and Field
4/18 @ Waterloo Quadrangular 4:15 p.m.