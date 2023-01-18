Poynette Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Jan 18, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys Basketball1/20 @ Columbus 7:30 p.m.1/24 Wisconsin Heights 7:30 p.m.1/26 Lakeside Lutheran 7:30 p.m.Girls Basketball1/24 @ Marshall 7:30 p.m.1/27 Lodi 7:30 p.m.Boys Hockey1/20 @ Milton 7:45 p.m.1/21 @ Beloit Memorial 5:30 p.m.1/24 West Salem 7 p.m.1/26 Waunakee 7 p.m.Ice Age Nordic Skiing1/21-22 @ Rhinelander TBD1/24 City Meet #4 Blackhawk TBDWrestling1/20 Poynette Invite 4 p.m.1/24 @ Barneveld triangular 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Poynette FFA's Teddy Bear Toss collects 140 stuffed animals for hospitalized youth Poynette could move to Eastern Suburban Conference for football if WIAA proposal approved Poynette students compete in Noetic Math Contest Boys basketball: Pumas win late over Lodi, Belleville Poynette basketball: Puma boys crush Brodhead; girls get past Mauston Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!